Opening of beaches can help fight the virus

Maracas Beach. Photo by Roger Jacob - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: Covid19 deaths and comorbidities, like obesity and hypertension, tend to go together. Yet since the beginning of the pandemic the lockdowns and closed beaches have been pushing people into unhealthy sedentary lifestyles. And into locked sometimes crowded spaces where the virus thrives.

There is no practical way to avoid crowded living conditions. There was admittedly a reopening of outdoor spaces for individual exercise in small groups.

The reality for most people is not 18 holes at an elitist golf club. You can basically walk, run or ride a bicycle. In the villages there may be sidewalks but they tend to be few and poorly maintained. So you walk or run on the streets and dodge speeding cars and trucks. And do not think of walking your children on the beach as you will be arrested.

I always believed the main function of the police was to keep people safe from criminals. Not so much keeping beaches empty of normal citizens and their families.

Under the current reasoning if anybody is allowed on the beach then tomorrow it will be more crowded than a rock concert. But isn't this thinking exaggerated? Is it good long-term management?

There are many mitigating measures that have not been considered. Such as limiting beach capacity where access is controlled. Limiting parking spaces. Opening only on weekdays during daytime hours. Admitting only active beach users. Requiring people to present a vaccination certificate. Haven't people seen the ad telling them to get vaccinated so they can get back to enjoying life?

The virus propagates less in well ventilated open spaces. People are not so interested in walking the streets so they stay home and get fat. Common sense dictates that a controlled reopening of the beaches could actually help fight the virus.

THIERRY RUIDANT

via e-mail