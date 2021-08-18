NJAC: PM must apologise for calling critics foolish

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley speaks at the sod-turning ceremony for the new Desperadoes pan theatre at Nelson Street, Port of Spain on Tuesday. - Photo by Jeff Mayers

THE NJAC said on Wednesday that the Prime Minister must apologise for "the lack of respect shown to the people of Trinidad and Tobago " in his remarks at Tuesday's sod turning ceremony of the new Desperadoes pan theatre.

At that event Dr Rowley said it was now urgent for people to help diversify the economy in light of an expected global drop in demand for oil in 15 years. He chided the "foolish" behaviour of past critics of attempts at diversification by former PNM governments such as aluminium smelters and a Sandals Resort.

NJAC said it saw this as "a most disingenuous statement by Dr Rowley and one that shows contempt for the people of this country."

The party said Rowley himself had once led calls for government accountability.

"It is NJAC’s view, that concerns which were raised by the population in response to the Sandals project were similar to the concerns that were raised by Dr Rowley in 2010, as a member of the then PNM Government, in response to the Calder Hart issue.

"Those are issues of transparency and accountability in public office. Those very issues were highlighted in the Uff Commission as being relevant to all instances of public expenditure."

The party said in 2010, Rowley was quoted as saying then prime minister Patrick Manning had “made a mistake in trusting” Udecott former chairman Calder Hart and had urged the government to adopt all 91 recommendations of the Uff Commission of Inquiry.

"NJAC is of the view, that rather than chastise the people, the Prime Minister should be proud of the vigilance that has been exercised by the population on the various issues. It is NJAC’s opinion that TT has one of the most politically developed populations in the Caribbean and therefore is not deserving of this lack of respect from a Prime Minister who ought to know better.

"NJAC believes that Dr Rowley should do the honourable thing and apologise for this insult to the people’s intelligence and sense of patriotism."