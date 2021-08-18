Newsday a balanced, superior paper

- Vidya Thurab

THE EDITOR: I feel moved to express (no pun intended) my appreciation for your editorial choices, opinions and features that are presented in the print and electronic versions of your newspaper.

Even a quick browse of your digital edition contains such a wealth and diversity of information that leaves us that much better informed and entertained.

An objective comparison with the content of your "competitors" results in a virtual no-contest.

The delicate balance of news, sports and entertainment with the scientific, arts, social and human-interest stories is testimony to your core competence.

Of special mention has to be:

1. Debbie Jacob’s article on what we can learn from our athletes.

2. Dr Errol Benjamin's take on his conversion of his previous vaccine hesitancy.

3. Rayanna Richardson's story that ought to cause us to reflect on how we treat and value those who have different learning abilities.

4. BC Pires is always a must read.

All credit and commendation to you and your journalistic staff for consistently producing such a balanced and superior product in service of the nation.

With much thanks and sincere appreciation.

GERALD CHARLES

via e-mail