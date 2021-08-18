Nancis: I don't know about NLCB Vax and Win promotion

File photo: NLCB booth on Mucurapo Road, San Fernando. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

EUSTACE Nancis, National Lottery Control Board (NLCB) chairman, said he knows nothing of a Vax and Win promotion by the NLCB which promised that 100 newly-vaccinated individuals will be chosen by draw to each win a $5,000 prize, but promised to look into it.

The promotion, in paid newspaper adverts on Wednesday and on the NLCB Facebook page, also promised a grand prize of $50,000.

It said the promotion was open to any adult permanent resident of TT who possesses a TT vaccination card and receiving a double or single dose of a covid19 vaccine within the promotion period of August 18 to September 14.

However, Nancis told Newsday he was not aware of the promotion.

"You will ask the director (Camille Forde) about that.

"I'm not aware of that (or any) approval by the board.

"You know I would be the first to comment. I may get some information and call you back."

Newsday was unable to contact Forde to ask her expectations of the promotion.