Met Office issues yellow-level adverse weather, riverine flood alerts

File photo by Angelo Marcelle.

The Met Office issued another yellow-level adverse weather alert on Wednesday morning, as well as a yellow level riverine flood alert. They are in effect until 6pm.

The first alert was issued on Tuesday.

Several parts of Trinidad have been affected by street flooding on Wednesday.

The alert said, “A very active Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), is producing widespread showers and thunderstorm activity with associated downpours and gusty winds across Trinidad."

It said street flooding and localised flooding will continue and landslides are possible in areas prone to them.

The Met Office also warned of the Caroni River basin approaching the threshold level.

While major rivers continue to be contained, it said,some smaller watercourses have already reached and, in some cases, exceeded their carrying capacity, leading to flooding in some areas.

“Any additional rainfall together with runoff from earlier rainfall will continue to elevate levels in major rivers.”

It advised the public to continue monitoring weather conditions from official sources via www.metoffice.gov.tt and www.odpm.gov.tt.