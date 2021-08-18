Longer opening hours for WASA offices

FILE PHOTO: WASA's regional office at Trincity. -

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has announced in a press release that, with immediate effect, its customer service centres across the country will now be open later than midday.

WASA said the centres will open from 8 am-3.45 pm, from Monday-Thursday, and from 8am-3.30 pm on Friday.

Offices in Port of Spain, St Joseph, Arima, Trincity, Chaguanas, San Fernando, Princes Town, Point Fortin and Tobago will be affected by the change.

WASA said customers would still have to make payments, agreements and collect clearance certificates by appointment. Applications for services or queries can be submitted through e-mail (customerservice@wasa.gov.tt), the web chat at www.wasa.gov.tt, through drop boxes at designated locations and through whatsapp (709-7793).

The release came after Minister of Public Utilities Marvin Gonzales, last Friday, said he was unaware that the offices had been closing at midday since May.

The minister said there was no need for the offices to close that early and upon hearing of the policy, he said he would ensure that it comes to an end with immediate effect.

WASA also reminded customers that all covid19 safety protocols remain in effect at all its offices, which include washing hands, social distancing and wearing masks.