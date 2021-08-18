Lessons from Afghanistan

THE EDITOR: Afia (a fictitious person and name) had just celebrated her 18th birthday in an Afghanistan where she was free to pursue an education and make choices for herself regarding her future. In her short lifetime, she had an American presence as a security blanket for their fragile democracy. Overnight her dream life came to a crushing end as she now contemplates a life under the rules and lifestyle dictated by the Taliban.

As she ponders her future with much pain she asks why? Why was her country so suddenly abandoned by those whom they had come to rely on for security and stability?

In another country across the Atlantic Ocean, in America, Jane was elated that finally her brother was coming home. She had questions as well. Why did her brother have to risk his life for people thousands of miles away?

There are more questions than answers in relation to the quick surrender of Afghanistan to the Taliban. What is more important to the observer are the lessons to be learnt from this experience. One of the most important lessons that one ought to take away is the realisation that you are never independent, strong or in control when your survival depends on others.

There are many similar experiences throughout the world where countries find themselves struggling after the foreign occupiers leave. Additionally, many have had their governments fail as soon as the foreigners depart.

In TT the experience has not been any different. The result has not been as catastrophic as that experienced when the military is involved but the struggle to survive is one that ought to be noted.

The Mahaica area of Point Fortin and Clifton Hill were once developed communities with a reliable supply of piped gas to homes and excellent sporting and physical infrastructure while Shell had a physical presence there. When there was no longer a need for their presence the demise of the areas followed. The same can be said for Texaco, Tesoro, Amoco, Tate & Lyle and others and the communities within which they operated.

While one may rush to blame the foreigners, it must be noted that they were simply doing what they felt was necessary for their economic development. Foreigners generally do not occupy or assist other countries unless it positively affects their nation. It is therefore incumbent on nations to ensure that it is up to them and their citizens to always ensure that their survival must never be such that in the absence of foreigners their nations fail.

TT, despite its past wealth, is still unable to feed itself, the country’s infrastructure is poor, water distribution is inadequate, and the economy is almost totally dependent on the investment and endeavours of foreigners.

In the meantime, rather that collectively seeking solutions for the challenges that confront us we fight with each other for ridiculous issues like race, class, and political affiliation. Let’s hope we learn from Afghanistan that our future depends on how dedicated we are to fix our problems for ourselves.

