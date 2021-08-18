Jabs essential for essential workers

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Lincoln Holder

THE STATE is rightly urging parents to get schoolchildren vaccinated as soon as possible, but it needs to address the low take-up rate among its own workers who perform essential services.

The figures disclosed by the Prime Minister on Saturday were shockingly low. Only 25 per cent of the Defence Force, 43 per cent of the police and 50 per cent of nurses had been vaccinated as at that date.

Additionally, only 20 per cent of prisoners have been vaccinated, amid concerns that prison officers, too, have not utilised opportunities to get jabbed.

What’s most alarming about all these figures is that they involve arms of the State that perform crucial functions and for which initial batches of covid19 vaccines had been prioritised. Such essential workers were, in theory, just behind frontline medical workers in the early phases of vaccination.

That this was so made sense. Many police officers must interact with the public. Indeed, they are sent to ensure covid19 patients properly quarantine at home and to break up illegal gatherings. The Defence Force is often called to work with the police.

Nurses interact with patients and doctors daily and occupy the premises of medical facilities that host already ill members of the public, many of whom are susceptible to covid19 comorbidities.

It is therefore alarming to learn that at this late stage in the game, there are still so many of these state actors who are not inoculated.

Not only do they potentially risk exposure and illness – and a crippling reduction in the staffing complement – they pose a threat to members of the public who are constrained by emergency regulations in a way that they are not. (Essential services are granted a certain degree of leeway in the emergency regulations.)

There have already been several covid19 clusters among police officers, nurses and prison officers.

The low figures needlessly complicate and hinder the Government’s attempts to get members of the public, whether schoolchildren or people living in rural areas, inoculated. They suggest the State has been using moral suasion in cases in which the imperative for vaccination is clear-cut, and doing so to limited effect.

The State may have held its hand for so long owing to a range of factors such as the tenuous supply. It is likely the position adopted by trade union leaders, as well as the misinformation-driven scepticism of some officers themselves, has contributed to the Government’s position on this issue.

However, it is incomprehensible that, in the middle of a state of emergency, large pockets of police officers remain vulnerable to this virus while the vaccination programme has now moved on to accommodate all and sundry.

Now that there is an adequate supply, vaccination should be mandatory for all of these workers.