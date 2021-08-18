Heavy rain brings flooding in south Trinidad

File photo: A Rancho Quemado resident rode through flood waters on Sunday after rain left part of the community marooned. - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

On Wednesday, some residents of Barrackpore and Williamsville were marooned in their homes as rain associated with the passage of an Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) caused flooding.

But when Newsday spoke with Gowrie Roopnarine, chairman of the Princes Town Regional Corporation, on Wednesday afternoon, he said there were no reports of damage due to the flooding.

Roopnarine told Newsday he visited the areas to make assessments but given some roads were impassable, he had to reschedule the visit for Thursday morning.

In Penal, residents of Penal Rock Road were the worst affected, as the Curamata River overspilled its bank along several points.

Chairman of the Penal/ Debe Regional Corporation Dr Allen Sammy said flooding was extensive when contacted for comment.

Sammy was touring affected areas when Newsday called. In some places, Sammy said only big trucks were able to traverse the roads.

Chaguanas mayor Faaiq Mohammed told Newsday there were some reports of flooding in the borough but his office had received no reports of damage.

Mohammed blamed some of the flooding on the Ministry of Works. He claimed that while the Chaguanas Borough Corporation maintains the drains under its jurisdiction, the ministry does not.

There were also reports of flooding in Fyzabad and Sipiria but no reports of damage when Newsday contacted officials in both areas.