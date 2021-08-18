Gonzales focused on helping those most in need at Lopinot/Bon Air

Marvin Gonzales -

It was a busy first year in politics for Marvin Gonzales.

The 46-year-old attorney caught the public's attention last year when he won the Lopinot/ Bon Air West seat, edging out UNC candidate, retired principal Prakash Williams.

The victory was a significant one for a political first-timer, but there was no time to celebrate as less than a week later he was appointed Minister of Public Utilities.

In this office, Gonzales is responsible for all of the country's utility resources including the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), the TT Electricity Commission (TTEC), the TT Postal Corporation (TT Post) and the TT Solid Waste Management Company Ltd (SWMCOL).

Speaking with Newsday during an interview at his Tragarete Road, Port of Spain, office on Friday, Gonzales says while his work schedule has come at some cost to his family life, he has not lost sight of his purpose and continues to improve with time.

"I think, everything I have experienced so far, I sort of prepared myself for it because of my experience (as legal officer) in the Ministry of Works and Transport and operating at a very senior level in policy-making and contributing to the creation of laws, it sort of created a perfect platform for me to prepare myself for the challenges that I faced as a young minister of public utilities and member of Parliament."

Despite being familiar with the workings of high office, Gonzales said one thing he did not anticipate was the high expectations of constituents.

"They don't recognise the fact that there are some communities where the level of development is way behind compared to other areas and therefore some areas there definitely need special focus and attention like the other more developed parts of your constituency.

"Whilst trying to attend to the needs of everyone, I'm trying to attend to the needs of those who need the help more than the others, sometimes it can be a bit disheartening and disappointing that people don't celebrate the success of other communities, they just see it as an opportunity to complain that other communities are perceived to be benefitting more than them.

"A lot of us are unable to recognise how blessed we are and the things we see as normal like water, lights, electricity, there are some communities that don't have access to that. And when attempts are made to improve those communities it should not be seen as you being neglected and others being favoured, it's about creating an equitable society."

In spite of this, Gonzales said he is gradually getting used to the transition into public life and balancing the expectations of his constituents with his capabilities.

During his campaign and into his first year in office, Gonzales has emphasised the importance of holding officials to higher levels of accountability, something he takes even more seriously now that he is a minister overseeing the operations of several state agencies.

"A lot of the problems we face in poor public service is poor management, this inability to hold people to account where people cannot even make a connection to what they do and how the citizens feel about the quality of service they get.

"I have recognised that since I was a senior officer in the Ministry of Works and Transport because a lot of the things we were able to do were not driven at the political level, it was driven at the level of management, because management was motivated and able to take the initiative."

Even before his appointment to the ministry, Gonzales holds special importance for public utilities.

Recalling his own difficulties in having access to a steady water supply growing up in Paramin and later on in Arima, Gonzales said he gained a new understanding of the issue during last year's election. While campaigning he was moved by the plight of a woman who told him about the problems she faced trying to bathe her ill mother.

"She had to take water from a bucket, from a neighbour to be able to give her sick mother a shower and here I was before her asking for her vote.

"She said she couldn't vote. She didn't see the sense in voting when she doesn't have access to water. And she broke down in tears and my heart fell apart because I didn't know what to tell this young lady and I had no sense I was going to become Minister of Public Utilities with the responsibility to provide water to these communities."

This transformation requires the full commitment of Gonzales who is kept busy for most of his waking hours whether through meetings, stakeholder discussions, policy and planning or site visits.

Between these obligations and his work as an MP, he says it has been hard trying to balance these commitments with his life as a family man.

"Sometimes I feel a sense of guilt because I have a young daughter and she is facing the brunt of it all. She is four-years-old and the time I would have spent with her before, that is being affected a lot because oftentimes when we are spending time together it's being interrupted by calls whether it's TTEC issues or WASA issues or issues in the constituency.

"In moving forward, what I have tried to do is not to have my phone close to me when she is around. I realise I appreciate the time with her more that way."

Gonzales says he will continue to find ways to balance the time between his professional and personal life and anticipates that it will be further affected as the transformation of WASA goes forward.

In addition to this, he also hopes to transform his constituency for the better and continues to take seriously his responsibility.

"I haven't lost sight of the the fact that a constituency of 28,000 looks to me to be their voice, their advocate and to look after their interests.

"I don't ever lose sight of the fact that I am an MP looking after these residents."

Residents to MP: More work needs to be done

Newsday on Monday, spoke to some Lopinot/Bon Air West residents who said they did not know much about their MP and called for him to do more for their community.

After his success in the August 10, 2020 general elections, residents said even with Gonzales' new leadership, it feels like more of the same.

“Same old, same old,” said a Lopinot doubles vendor who wished to be identified as Ramoutar.

“I don’t see anything in the line of improvement.”

Ramoutar said he was born and raised in Lopinot and has seen little progress in his time in the area.

“I see they started up the community centre, so it looks like a little something happening, (but) I’m not seeing much activity in any way.”

On November 26, Gonzales, along with Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe, turned the sod on the site of the old Surrey Village community centre in Lopinot, where a new state-of-the-art centre will be built. The new centre will cost $11 million and construction is underway.

At the event, Gonzales said his constituents have been waiting a long time for the project to get off the ground and he was happy to finally deliver. He said, “As MPs representing people, occasions like these really bring a sense of fulfilment and purpose.”

Ramoutar said the Lopinot Road, which needed repairs, was fixed in some areas by residents who came together and mixed concrete to patch the road.

He said the playground in the area also needed attention.

“For the longest while, since before the elections, there has been no maintenance. Technically, in this covid times there are no activities for the youths, (but) if you walk through the playground at Lopinot you will trip and fall down.

“We're not trying to condemn nobody. These guys are doing their job, we understand that, but if you promise a community something, at least do it. Show progress in some way. As long as the basic things you promise to the people are delivered, there won’t be a problem.”

A group of villagers chatting near a produce stall along the Eastern Main Road said they were unsure who the MP even was.

“Who is the MP? What is his name? We didn’t see him before the elections, we didn’t see him after,” said one of the men who wished to remain anonymous.

“Things are hard. Nobody cares about the small businessman. We grew up as little boys and children together in this area. We need help. I would like to see somebody put out a little effort to help the people.”

Another resident and her son said although they live in the area, they admitted to not knowing much about their MP.

(With reporting by Rhianna McKenzie)