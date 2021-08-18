Five lost hikers rescued by police

File photo

The police are asking hikers to be more careful, during the rainy season after TTPS' Air Support Unit rescued five hikers who found themselves in difficulty during a hike at Mt Hololo, St Ann’s.

A release on Tuesday said the hikers were wandering for several hours before they were found. On Monday just after 2 pm, the group from Enterprise, Chaguanas, which consisted of three men and two women between the ages 19-20 encountered a landslide blocking the trail.

In an attempt to move around the obstacle, the group took a detour into a forested area.

The group eventually contacted a friend when they realised they were lost. Police were contacted around 7.30 pm and a search of the area began to rescue the hikers.

The rescue operation later involved the TTPS’s Air Support Unit, Cybercrime Unit, the Fire Service and Regiment and a good Samaritan who was familiar with the terrain.

The group was eventually located and rescued.

“The TTPS has asked persons to be extremely careful when they go on their hikes as almost daily, heavy rains and landslides are occurring throughout the country,” the release said.