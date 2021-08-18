Education ministers vaccinate their children

Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian looks on as her daughter Edin Chin-Hing receives her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Arima on Wednesday. Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

EDUCATION Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian both had their children vaccinated against covid19 on Wednesday, the first day that TT's minors were offered the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The ministers announced these vaccinations in Facebook posts, with one member of the public making an irate comment to Morris-Julian while others offered praises.

Gadsby-Dolly published photos of two vaccination cards, each in the name of "Dolly" and a photo of two youngsters. The posts had an accompanying caption, "Because I want them to be safe... #VaccinesSaveLives."

One commentator remarked, "Wonderful. For those who said that MPs should vaccinate their children first."

Morris-Julian published two photos of her daughter and a video of her son getting vaccinated.

The photo was accompanied by a caption. "As a mother I want to protect my children and as Minister in the Ministry of Education, I want the same for all the nation’s children. I am urging all parents and guardians to vaccinate our children as quickly as possible! Thank you to our Prime Minister Dr Rowley for fighting for our children. We can beat this together."

Above the video was a caption. "My first-born son, I pledged to protect you and I am keeping that promise. Let’s get them back out to school."

One woman chided Morris-Julian saying, "My condolences goes out to you for using your kids as lab rats."

Morris-Julian retorted, "My condolences to your children for having a rude, disrespectful and ill-informed mother."

Several people, including Port of Spain councillor Nicole Young, supported the minister. One woman said, "Lead from the front."