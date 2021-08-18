Despite bad weather, high turnout for Pfizer vaccine in South

Hundreds turned out to have their children vaccinated. Photo by Lincoln Holder

Not even Wednesday’s heavy rain deterred parents and children from making their way to the Ato Boldon Stadium mass vaccination site in Couva, where children 12-18 were being given their first jab of the Pfizer covid19 vaccine.

The turnout was so high that there was heavy traffic leading to the site, which gave drive-through jabs.

Newsday spent more than 20 minutes in traffic from the Preysal exit just to reach the Couva Main Road, and still had to wait in line along the main road before reaching the stadium.

The site’s medical director Dr Sharaz Mohammed was happy with the turnout, admitting there had been concerns that Wednesday’s weather would deter parents from brining their children to be vaccinated.

Mohammed told Newsday, “Initially, because of the weather, we were a bit apprehensive in terms of what the turnout would have been.

“But as you could see outside, we have lines extending a fair distance. So we are happy with the turnout.”

Though Wednesday’s weather made things difficult for the site’s personnel, especially those directing traffic and giving the injections in tents, Mohammed said everyone agreed the work must continue, as the goal was to vaccinate as many children as possible.

Apart from the high turnout, Mohammed said the measures to safeguard children compounded traffic at the site.

“When we take into consideration the paediatric population, we have to put certain things in place. So there are checks and balances.

“When the patient comes in, we have to make sure they have consent if they’re not over the age to give consent...so they (have to be) accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

In addition, he said, "When they reach to the point of vaccination, we have to take a little extra time because kids are a little bit apprehensive when it comes to receiving a vaccine.”

On Wednesday, Mohammed said the site catered to vaccinate at least 700 children.

He urged parents to bring their children and also urged unvaccinated adults to get vaccinated.

Co-workers Narisa Abdool and Sariah Oujar brought their daughters to get vaccinated together. The two did this to make the experience easier for their daughters, who were a bit nervous.

Abdool told Newsday, “Having immunity is important, because if something goes wrong and they have to go to the hospital (because of covid19), we cannot go to visit them. So it is better they have immunity to protect themselves.”

Abdool joked the site’s free doubles were an additional incentive.

She urged other parents to have their children vaccinated.

Abdool’s daughter, Farhaanah Abdool-Seemungal, 15, was happy to play her part in getting the country back on track and hoped others get vaccinated too, to return the country to normality.

While she was nervous, Abdool-Seemungal said the medical practitioner who vaccinated her made the process an easy one.

She told Newsday, “I was scared of the needle, but the nurse was very nice…she told me to just relax.

“I’m expecting side effects, but I’m looking forward to the immunity and extra protection because the virus is quite deadly.”

Alim Hafeez, 18, is a student at the University of Trinidad and Tobago. He is doing a double major in electrical and mechanical engineering, and hopes getting vaccinated means he is one step closer to attending physical classes.

Hafeez told Newsday, “In my opinion, I just think it (getting vaccinated) is a personal preference. It’s up to you, but it’s a safety precaution.

“If you think you could keep yourself safe and that you can’t get the coronavirus (without getting vaccinated), then that’s completely fine.

“Vaccination is a choice, but if you want to take it, go ahead.”

Innocencia Hunt-Oliver is concerned about the delta variant and thinks getting her daughter vaccinated is the best way to safeguard her family.

She had no hesitancy about getting her daughter vaccinated and had been waiting for the opportunity to do so.

She added, “At least it is a security that the delta variant would not attack her 100 per cent.

“We all need to do our part when it comes to how we move on and handle this virus.”

Hunt-Oliver’s daughter, Sarai Oliver, 17, told Newsday, “I’m afraid of needles. I was kind of nervous at first, but when I got it didn’t hurt.

“I’ll tell other people don’t be scared of getting vaccinated, because you’re doing something good for the world.”

Both of Hailey Satnarine’s parents are vaccinated and ensured she had her turn on Wednesday. The 15-year-old said she felt good being vaccinated and that the process was smooth despite have to wait a short while.

Now that she’s one step closer to being fully vaccinated, Satnarine is looking forward to the physical reopening of school because she’s bored being home so much.

Satnarine is a student at Preysal Secondary School and she’s now encouraging her friends to get vaccinated so that they can all go back out to school together.

Newsday also visited the MIC Institute of Technology in Pleasantville, where Pfizer shots were also being given.

At the site, there was a steady flow of parents bringing their children, though it wasn’t quite as busy as the At Boldon Stadium.

Newsday spoke with Kiara Joseph-Gomes, 14, after she got her first jab.

She told Newsday, “I was fine...I didn’t even feel nervous, though I thought I would. I used to be afraid of needles but it didn’t hurt at all.”

A Debe High School student, she hopes getting the vaccine will make it safer for her to go out with her family.

Nursing assistant Janelle Eli stood outside MIC congratulating and giving stickers to the children who got their first doses.

Eli told Newsday, “I found this was a very important day to boost the confidence of the children, and their parents, taking this brave step today to bust covid and take the vaccine.

“I’m out here because of the passion and love for what I do as a nurse. I am here to congratulate the kids with the banners, and told them they’re doing the right thing, busting covid.”