Defending CPL champs Trinbago Knight Riders under 'no pressure' to repeat

In this Sep 10, 2020 file photo, Lendl Simmons (L), Kieron Pollard (C) and Darren Bravo (R) of Trinbago Knight Riders display the championship trophy at the end of the Hero Caribbean Premier League final against St Lucia Zouks at Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba. - Photo courtesy CPL T20

CARIBBEAN Premier League (CPL) champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) are under no pressure to defend their title, as the countdown continues for the 2021 edition, which will be staged in Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts from August 26 to September 15.

The local-based members of the TKR left Trinidad for St Kitts on Monday and manager Colin Borde, on Tuesday, spoke about the team’s plans for their title defence, as well as the changes in personnel from the squad who played unbeaten throughout the 2020 CPL here in Trinidad.

Asked if the team are facing any pressure ahead of the 2021 CPL, Borde replied, “No pressure. We will, as usual, challenge ourselves as a unit to be better on the field and off the field….to improve in all areas that we can.”

Regarding the change of venue for this year’s CPL, Borde said, “We have been playing in St Kitts for eight years, as a group, and are familiar with the conditions.

“Of course, we will not have the support of the TKR fans but we know that there are a few coming over, so that will be great for all the players to finally play in front of the fans,” continued the TKR manager. “We have come to play.”

The 2020 CPL was played entirely behind closed doors, but 2021 episode will have 50 per cent fans, fully vaccinated from the covid19 virus, for each match.

Veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, who has played his entire CPL career with TKR (formerly Trinidad and Tobago Red Steel), was traded to St Kitts/Nevis Patriots, with experienced wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin returning to the TKR fold.

“Obviously, to any team, Dwayne is an asset,” Borde said. “We have the requisite expertise and experience to forge ahead.

“Kieron Pollard is a well-travelled and experienced leader in which the group trusts to lead TKR forward. He is a leader that inspires confidence and encourages growth and excellence, so we are well-served in the leadership department.”

The TKR will be quarantining in St Kitts for a few days before resuming training for the CPL.

“We have a few sessions lined up for the incoming players which starts (on Wednesday) and that should assist in tightening all the screws as we prepare for CPL 2021,” Borde said. “Some pool, beach work, gym and practice sessions to get the group closer and focused.”

There have been two changes to the TKR from the 2021 draft, with Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah and New Zealand keeper Tim Siefert returning to the squad. Shah played briefly in the 2018 title-winning squad while Siefert was a key member of the 2020 team.

Shah and Siefert will replace Nepalese leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and Pakistan-born Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza respectively. Raza was also a part of the 2020 TKR outfit.

Trinbago Knight Riders squad: Kieron Pollard (captain), Ravi Rampaul, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Yasir Shah, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Isuru Udana, Tim Seifert, Anderson Phillip, Denesh Ramdin, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Leonardo Julien, Ali Khan.