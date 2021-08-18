Coco Reef employee on hotel shutdown: God alone can help me

FILE PHOTO: Coco Reef Resort and Spa, Crown Point, Tobago -

A long-serving employee of Coco Reef Resort, Tobago, said God alone knows how she will survive, after management told workers they may not return to work until mid-November.

The popular resort, similar to other hotels around the island, has taken a devastating blow for the last 17 months, owing to the covid19 pandemic.

Jennifer (not her real name) was among several workers who met with one of the resort’s top management officials on Friday to discuss the way forward.

Owner and chairman John Jefferis announced in a release on August 5 that the company would be temporarily shut down.

“I am just trying not to break down in tears, so I am putting my focus on God that He will see me through,” she said in an interview with Newsday.

Jennifer said she does not know how she will provide for her five children, three of whom are still in school.

“Just now school will be reopened and I have nothing to buy for them. I don’t know what do, so they might have to stay home.”

Jennifer said the situation has also put her in an embarrassing position with her landlady, who she said has been very understanding thus far.

“I just have to continue liaising with my landlord to let her know what is what, because for the last few months I have not been able to pay my $2,000 rent. Whatever I have, that is what I give.”

As for food and other basic items, Jennifer is relying on the benevolence of family members.

“It not looking bright. Any moment, I could lose my merchandise, because I have not been paying for it. We might have to sleep on the floor.”

Although directly affected by the pandemic, Jennifer said she has not received a salary relief grant or rental support.

“I did apply for the rental assistance and the salary relief grant since last year, and, at present, I am still waiting on that, along with the ones from this year.”

Jennifer said Coco Reef’s resort director Lyle Pauls led the Zoom meeting on Friday.

Saying sessions were held with groups of workers, Jennifer described the virtual meeting as “a waste of time.

“Each of them lasted about 20 minutes, and basically they stated they are looking at reopening in mid-November, but that is not guaranteed.”

Jennifer said Pauls urged workers to get vaccinated.

“He talked about vaccinations and keeping our families safe.

"But we don’t want to know about that. We are interested about what is the next step and going forward. And nothing like that was said.”

She said workers also raised concerns about vacation pay for the period they were away from work last year.

“He said he did not have an answer as yet. He said hopefully by Friday he will have an answer for that. That too is not guaranteed.”

Jennifer said Pauls also had nothing to say about severance packages for workers.

“But if push come to shove, eventually that is what it will turn out to be. And basically, what they are saying is that they don’t want to give us anything, by how it sounding.”

Jennifer said Pauls told them there were some “troublemakers” at the resort.

“That is what is being told by those who they leave to run the place. What does he consider bacchanal? People asking questions about vacation and severance.”

Jennifer said Coco Reef currently has a skeleton staff comprising security officers and a few workers in the personnel, accounts and maintenance departments.

She said the future for employees of the resort does not look bright.

“So we want to know if we could get our severance package. Give us that and let us try to make something of ourselves with that. Is either we open our own little business, selling food or something – because working for two days a week and getting a little bit of money at the end of the month not making no sense.”

In the August 5 release, Jefferis said the current levels of staffing and employment at the resort could not continue as they had done during the covid19 pandemic so far.

He added Coco Reef’s reopening would be planned “as travel resumes, as vaccinations increase and as new hospitality initiatives and protocols are embraced and implemented.”