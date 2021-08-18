Clean-up operations ongoing in Erin after oil spotted in flood water

- Lincoln Holder

The oil seen in the floodwaters in Erin and environs over the weekend have been contained.

Residents of Carapal Road in Erin said only a small amount of oil had been spotted in the river since Monday.

Newsday saw several workers of BPC Ltd cleaning the rivers and trying to prevent any oil seepage in the Gulf of Paria.

One affected resident Kendell Alexander told Newsday bad weather on Tuesday had caused workers to stop work earlier than usual for the day.

Several areas were flooded, and the water was rising.

"Right now, with the oil traps, there is hardly oil in the water. When the flood came, we put several appliances and furniture on bricks. Some things we could not move like the spacesavers. The oil and water passed through the house," Alexander said.

"If this rain continues, it was pass through the front door and go to the back."

His home is near the Carapal river.

Alexander said about seven houses in the area were affected.

He operates a garage, and cars got oil stains.

A release on Sunday from Heritage Petroleum Co said it began investigations on reports of oil in flood waters at Carapal Village, Palo Seco and Happy Valley, Erin.

The Heritage team determined that the source was an overflowing oil pit operated by lease operator Jasmin Oil and Gas Ltd. The lease operator was told about the incident.

Another resident said flooding has worsened over the years.

"We are told that the company does not know who has been dumping oil in the pit. Since 2015, the company no longer uses the pit.

“It seems someone opened the pit. We have not heard anything about compensation from anyone. People came and took information from us."