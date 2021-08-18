BPTT partners with NGOs for social support

Volunteers at Living Water Community help pack up the grocery items donated by BPTT as part of ts #InThisTogether initiative. -

Hundreds of families will benefit from social support provided by BPTT and being implemented, in part, through partnerships with non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

Truckloads of grocery items were delivered to Living Water Community and the Rose Foundation last month. This is a continuation of the company's #InThisTogether initiative that has assisted thousands of citizens since March 2020, said a media release from Benchmark Communications.

The relief is distributed through food banks, hampers, care packages, meals on wheels, tablets and laptops for students and sponsorship of a covid9 vaccination site at NAPA.

Speaking about BPTT's outreach measures its manager, communications and advocacy Ryan Chaitram said, "Improving People's Lives is one of the three core areas in our recently launched Sustainability Frame and these efforts are geared toward achieving exactly that. We believe that these outreach measures are not only critically needed, but form part of our responsibility as corporate citizens.

"Our partnership with these outstanding NGOs is ensuring that the most vulnerable members of society receive the help that they need. We remain committed to working with others to help people because we truly are in this together," Chaitram said in the release.

Overall, the energy company has committed over $1 million in direct social support initiatives since the start of 2021. In tandem with the national drive, BPTT also focused efforts on its home community of Mayaro where grocery hampers, care packages, school sanitisation, learning-based equipment and digital learning devices were provided to families and organisations across the south-eastern community, the release said.

Co-ordinator of the Mayaro-based relief efforts, BPTT's community liaison officer Matthew Pierre, said, "We believe that collaboration is a key element toward attaining our sustainability goals and our efforts reflect this. Our partnership with Mayaro is of utmost importance, and I can tell you first-hand that these initiatives are making a substantial difference by giving relief in these trying times and opening doors of opportunity for young people."

In partnering with the NGO's for the latest food drive, BPTT sponsored the purchase of essential grocery items including flour, sugar, milk, oil, canned food, salt, toiletries and other basic necessities. The effort was co-ordinated and executed through the corporate support and events planning organisation, Another Idea Ltd.

On hand to supervise collection for the Rose Foundation was executive chairman Sterling Belgrove. "This gesture will have a profound impact on hundreds of families because after more than a year in the fight against covid19, resources are becoming exhausted," Belgrove said. "The economic effects of the shutdown have prohibited many companies from contributing as they did previously. I applaud BPTT's commitment to helping others, and this is like an oasis in the desert at a critical juncture where times are extremely difficult."

Over the following weeks, over 20 additional NGOs, including some based in Tobago, will be provided with grocery items and hampers. These items will be purchased in Tobago later on this month and will also be a form of support for the businesses there, the release said.

Living Water Community co-ordinator Suzanne Dowdy thanked BPTT for its contributions. She said, "I really have to thank bpTT for this gift, and with these food items added to other contributions, we are aiming to continue helping around 700 families per week. They have stepped in at a time when people are really struggling and these items will help us meet our outreach targets.

We hope that others follow suit because every little bit counts and, as BPTT says, we are in this together."