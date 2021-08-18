8 vie for Ms Tobago Heritage Personality

Cassidy Rasheed - Tobago Festivals

Eight women from varying backgrounds and communities will be vying for the 2021 Ms Tobago Heritage Personality title on September 11.

For the second consecutive year, the Tobago Festivals Commission is housing the competition virtually, owing to the covid19 pandemic.

The winner will receive a $25,000 scholarship courtesy platinum sponsor First Citizens.

The show will also crown winners in the Best Gown and Ms Intelligent categories. There will also be a question and answer segment.

The competition is a staple on the Tobago Heritage Festival calendar.

The contestants this year are Aaliyah Tobias, 21, of Parlatuvier; Cassidy Felice Heather Rasheed, 17, of Zante Dance Company; Janae Campbell, 19, of Roxborough Police Youth Club; Keidelia Kafee Desha Gordon, 25, of Scarborough; Kiana Natalie Jones, 19, of Pembroke; Michelle Noel, 22, of Mt Grace/Harmony Hall Prisons Youth Club; Nalia Taitt, 25, of Buccoo Village Council; Zanewka Tre'Anna Morrison, 19, of Mt St George.

Similar to last year, the contestants will complete pre-competition activities virtually. Some of the training includes workshops on communication, etiquette and financial management.

Marketing manager Anjaana Downes told Newsday on Tuesday, "We're doing everything virtually. If anything requires congregation, we ensure all public health regulations are adhered to and there is no more than five people at a time."

To ensure an exciting final production, each contestant will pre-record a speech being crowned Ms Tobago Heritage Personality 2021. All winners will be announced on the final show.

For 2020 winner Karicia Morrison, success did not end when she was crowned.

The 20 year old is pursuing a bachelor's degree in accounting while owning a business (Kays Artistry and Stylish Soles) and running an NGO (Successful Attaining Smiling Hearts).

The competition continues to be utilised as a catalyst for a number of past contestants to develop themselves and their communities.