4 deaths bring covid19 toll to 1,200

Four deaths have brought Trinidad and Tobago's covid19 death toll to 1,200.

An additional 194 cases of covid19 were reported in samples taken from August 14-17.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Wednesday said the people who died were one elderly man, one elderly woman, and one middle-aged woman, all with comorbidities, as well as one middle-aged man without comorbidities.

There are 5,901 active cases.

Since March 2020, there have been 42,427 cases, of which 35,326 have recovered.

There are 329 patients in hospital, 15 more than on Monday. Of these, 89 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 15 in the intensive care unit and 24 in the high dependency unit. There are 24 people at the Caura Hospital, 48 at the Augustus Long Hospital, none at the St Ann’s Hospital, 44 at the Arima General Hospital, 34 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 37 at the St James Medical Complex, 35 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George and two at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 99 patients in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 50 at UWI Debe, six at UTT Valsayn, 26 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, none at the Port of Spain field hospital, six at the Couva Field Hospital, 11 at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 114 people in state quarantine facilities, and 5,279 people in home self-isolation. There are 234 recovered community cases and 21 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

The number of people tested in public and private facilities is 294,321. Of these tests, 126,522 were done at private facilities.

As of Wednesday at 4 pm, 461,528 people had received their first vaccine dose. Of these, 114,788 received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 346,540 Sinopharm, 200 adults received the Pfizer vaccine, and 20 received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

In all 339,267 people had received their second dose.