World Under-20 Champs pushed back by a day

TT sprinter Leah Bertrand will take part in the women’s 100m at the World Under-20 Championships in Nairobi, Kenya. The championships begin on Wednesday. - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE start of this year’s World Under-20 Championships in the Kenyan capital Nairobi has been moved forward, World Athletics said on Saturday, due to logistical challenges arising from the covid19 pandemic.

The championships were due to begin on August 17 and end on August 22, but now will begin on August 18 and conclude on August 22.

Trinidad and Tobago will be fielding a three-member team at the Championships – sprinters Leah Bertrand (100 metres) and Shakeem McKay (200m), as well as 400m hurdler Dillon Leacock. Antonia Burton will serve as coach while Bevon Lord will be the manager/covid19 liaison officer.

“The impact of covid on teams travelling and logistics of moving vital equipment around the world have proven to be a challenge. However, the full athletics programme is able to be accommodated across five days rather than five-and-a-half days with minimal impact on the athletes attending from more than 100 countries,” the sport’s world governing body said in a statement.

World Athletics said the new schedule will deliver a “fuller and faster paced event” while stressing its determination to give athletes as many chances to compete despite the disruptions brought about by the pandemic.

“We would like to thank our athletes and their teams, our suppliers and the local organising committee in Kenya for accommodating this change and working collaboratively in challenging times to stage a great championships for these young, promising athletes as they begin their athletics journey,” the statement added.

The last championships were held in Tampere, Finland, in 2018.