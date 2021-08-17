West Indies' Kemar Roach impressed by character shown in 1st Test

West Indies pacer Kemar Roach - AP

EXPERIENCED West Indies fast bowler Kemar Roach is impressed by the character shown by the regional team during their one-wicket win over Pakistan in the first Test at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica on Sunday.

Roach played a vital role in West Indies’ success, as he took five wickets with the ball and, in pursuit of 168 in their second innings, he scored an unbeaten 30 to ensure victory for the hosts.

The West Indies have had a mixed 2021, at the Test level, having swept hosts Bangladesh 2-0 and, at home, drew 0-0 in their two Tests against Sri Lanka (in Antigua) and whitewashed 2-0 by South Africa.

“It’s good to start to win some games more frequently,” Roach said, during a Zoom media briefing on Monday. “We fought hard against Sri Lanka but we had a bad series against South Africa.

‘It shows a lot of character. The way we prepared and the way we planned for this Test match was spot-on. I’ll cherish it for the rest of my career,” added the 33-year-old Roach, who was playing his 66th Test, since making his debut at home to Bangladesh in 2009.

Roach rated the first Test victory as “the biggest in Test history”, but he is switching his focus to the second and final Test, which will take place at Sabina Park from Friday. “It’s on to the next one,” he said.

Roach joined Joshua Da Silva in the middle with the score on 114/7, after Jason Holder was dismissed at the stroke of tea. He survived a couple dropped chances, by Hasan Ali at deep square leg and wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan during his match-winning knock.

According to Roach, “It was tough. I’ve never been in a situation like that, batting with the tail and being the leader. We just wanted to tick it off, ten runs at a time. It’s just one of those games.”

Roach and last-man Jayden Seales (two not out) saw the WI progress from 151/9 to their victory target.

About Seales, Roach described him as “a confident guy”.

He added, “I’ve seen him bat in the nets a couple times. He has a decent technique. I told him to protect your wicket. He did a fantastic job. He seemed calm under the pressure and that helped us to get through. I’m just happy for him.”

The 19-year-old Seales, who made his Test debut against South Africa, in St Lucia, in June, was named as the Man of the Match for his tally of eight wickets, for 125 runs.

“He’s come into the family,” said Roach. “I have great hopes for him. He listens, he works really hard and he’s learning every day. We have a really good core of fast bowlers coming through. There is a great future for us in fast bowling.”

The West Indies were criticised for their meek showing, particularly with the bat, against South Africa.

Asked what has changed within the Test squad, Roach replied, “This team is really together. It’s just about executing, communicating and believing in yourself a little more. Nothing has really changed in terms of team spirit.”

Due to the covid19 restrictions in Antigua, St Lucia and Jamaica, the West Indies have not played a Test, in front of crowds, this year.

“It’s mentally taxing,” he acknowledged. “You’ll really want the crowd support. There were some guys on the fence (at Sabina Park) screaming and shouting, that helped. Bigger crowds will be bigger support. Hopefully we’ll get back to those big crowds again.”

The West Indies’ batting have been inconsistent since the South Africa series, as they have not crossed 300, in their last six innings.

“These guys are seasoned campaigners, they score runs in First Class cricket,” said Roach. “We have to believe in these guys. I’m totally behind them. It’s a very hardworking team. I feel for the batsmen because I know the work they do.”