Police suspect suicide in waterfront death

File photo

Police are trying to identify a man who died by suicide at the Hyatt waterfront on Monday night.

Police said a security guard was on duty at Tower D at the Waterfront Towers, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, at around 7.25 pm when he saw the man jump into the water.

The guard threw a lifebuoy to the man, who reportedly began talking about his domestic problems while in the water, before eventually sinking below the surface.

The guard called the police Port of Spain Division Coastal and Riverine Unit and the Coast Guard also went to look for the man’s body, which they found at around 8.55 pm.

The man, who was of African descent, was slim-built and appeared to be in his late fifties or sixties.

Police from the Central Police Station are continuing enquiries.

If you or someone you know are experiencing difficulties and in need of assistance you can contact Lifeline's 24-hour hotline at 800-5588, 866-5433 or 220-3636.