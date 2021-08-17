Trinidad and Tobago nears 1,200 covid19 deaths

Trinidad and Tobago is teetering on the brink of 1,200 covid19 deaths as eight deaths in the past 24 hours have brought the death toll to 1,196. Another 278 new cases of covid19 have been detected in samples taken between August 13-16.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Tuesday said the people who died were six elderly men and one middle-aged man, all with comorbidities, and one elderly man without comorbidities.

There are 5,966 active cases. Since March 2020, there have been 42,233 cases of covid19, of which 35,071 have recovered.

There are 313 people in hospital, two less than Monday. Of these, 89 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with 15 in the intensive care unit and 24 in the high dependency unit. There are 24 at the Caura Hospital, 48 at the Augustus Long Hospital, none at the St Ann’s Hospital, 44 at the Arima General Hospital, 34 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 37 at the St James Medical Complex, 35 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and two at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 93 people in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 45 at UWI Debe, six at UTT Valsayn, 23 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, none at the Port of Spain field hospital, seven at the Couva field hospital, none at the Port of Spain General Hospital, 12 at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 134 people in State quarantine facilities, and 5,282 in home self-isolation. There were 126 and 5,492 on Monday respectively. There are 232 recovered community cases and 62 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

As of Tuesday at 4 pm, 457,991 people had received their first vaccine dose. Of these, 113,683 received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 344,108 received the Sinopharm vaccine, 200 received the Pfizer vaccine, and 20 received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The number of people who had received their second dose was 329,737.

The total persons tested to date were 293,666, of which 126,522 were tested at private facilities.