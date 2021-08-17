Time unions step up in the covid19 fight

People wait to receive their second dose of the Sinopharm vaccine at the Divali Nagar, Chaguanas. Photo by Lincoln Holder - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: Almost every citizen of TT has been vaccinated (in many cases several times) in their lifetime. We cannot enter primary school without our shots for measles, mumps, etc or travel to certain countries without yellow fever vaccination and so on.

In an article dated February 18, Anne Moore, senior lecturer in biochemistry and cell biology – a specialist in vaccine development at University College Cork – describes the Sinopharm vaccine as “an inactivated vaccine that contains a dead virus that stimulates a response from the immune system called antigens. This is the same technology used for seasonal flu vaccines,” which are administered in TT annually.

She goes on to describe the AstraZeneca as a viral-vectored vaccine that uses a different technology. This and other vaccines, like Pfizer and Moderna, which use mRNA technology, can be researched in episode three of the Conversation weekly podcast.

Several private organisations have partnered with the Ministry of Health in not only promoting vaccinations, but actually helping to organise mass vaccinations. For example, the TTMA collaboration with that ministry and the Ministry of Trade. There was also collaboration between Sewa TT, the Living Water Community and the UNHCR with the SWRHA at the Divali Nagar site.

These are just two examples of such co-operation between the Government with businesses, religious bodies and other private groups to push the vaccination drive. Several opposition members have also given their support.

It seems to me that many private organisations are pulling their weight and so too the Government. A recent move by the ERHA, described as “the door-to-door vaccination plan” which started off in Matelot, is to be commended. This is part of 55 ERHA outreach programmes.

The Health Ministry has also allocated 10,000 doses for the prison population; 10,000 for the agricultural sector; 5,000 for teachers; 20,000 for other ministries; 20,000 for the food and beverage industry; 15,000 for supermarkets, and distribution among other sectors.

But where are our trade unions in all of this? It was reported on July 27 that Ancel Roget, leader of JTUM and the OWTU, said “he’s pro-vaccine, but still opposed to mandatory vaccination.”

Have union “leaders” not done their research on the disease and the vaccines? Don’t they listen to the most prominent experts in this area, both locally (ministry) and internationally (WHO, Carpha, et al)? Do they acknowledge the reports from the US that more than 90 per cent of those hospitalised and 99 per cent of the deaths are unvaccinated? Don’t they realise that tens of thousands of workers look to them for guidance?

Recent meetings between the business community and the trade union movement are certainly a move in the right direction, but more could be done.

I would like to suggest that the ministry invite (in a very non-confrontational manner) the unions to a symposium/workshop where the following could be done:

1. Thrash out all issues pertaining to the vaccine acceptance/hesitancy/refusal.

2. If acceptable, allocate dates and sites for mass vaccination of union members to be promoted, not just by the MoTT, but specific unions for their members.

It is time for the unions to step up to the plate. As a former schoolteacher, I feel sad that TTUTA, which is supposed to be representing, by definition, educated people, has not come forward more strongly to lead the way in the fight against this dreadful disease.

STANLEY LEE POW

via e-mail