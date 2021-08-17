Republic Bank partners with CPL for 7th year

REPUBLIC Bank has partnered with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament for the seventh year in a row to enhance cricket fans experience both at home and at matches.

For the first time in the tournament’s history, the games would be held exclusively in St Kitts this year and would be open to members of the public who have been vaccinated against covid19. Fifty per cent capacity will be allowed at Warner Park.

A Republic Bank media release on Monday, said, “Both Republic Bank and CPL have loyal fan bases in the Caribbean community, and this year cricket fans will have the opportunity to see ‘Beyond the Boundary’ as part of an exclusive social media video series with players and coaches to be streamed on the Bank’s Facebook page. In addition to partnering on local community activations in St Kitts, Republic Bank will hype up fans across its network with games and a takeover of sections at some branch locations across the region.”

The release said the tournament has brought the Caribbean closer. “For the past nine years, CPL has united the region through sport and entertainment while showcasing the Caribbean’s mixed culture around the world. This vision of uniting the region through culture, communities and socio-economics, is a vision shared by the Caribbean born financial institution.”

President and CEO of Republic Bank Nigel Baptiste, said, “Being the leading regional bank, we view ourselves as an all-rounder; we are committed to creating deeper regional integration through cricket, to drive sporting unity with courage, passion and love. Our partnership will see a new venture and a new format of cricket participation. We believe that investing in the grassroots is what will keep our region formidable in the global game.”

By supporting the CPL, as well as supporting the grassroots development of the girls game, Republic Bank will be able to create new opportunities with cricket. This year we will again witness the Republic Bank Fan Stand where the fans can be heard and share their feelings, insights and knowledge about the game – both at Warner Park in St Kitts and through the Spirit of Caribbean website at www.spiritofcaribbeancricket.com.

“When two homegrown brands like CPL and Republic Bank join forces, it gives us the opportunity to bring fans of both brands unique experiences during cricket games and throughout our network. We’re excited to bring cricket fans some new things to cheer about and celebrate our community together in a way only we can. Cricket is our culture and we are in this together. Let us all share in the Spirit of Caribbean Cricket,” Baptiste said.