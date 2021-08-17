Possible decision on vaccinating pregnant women on Wednesday

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

The Ministry of Health may, on Wednesday, say whether it will recommend allowing pregnant women to be vaccinated against covid19.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, at Monday’s covid19 media briefing, said representatives of CARPHA, PAHO, the various regional health authorities, as well as private and public obstetrician-gynaecologists were expected to discuss the issue on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has interim recommendations to vaccinate breastfeeding women as well as pregnant women “when the benefits of vaccination to the pregnant woman outweigh the potential risks.”

A June 2 WHO report had said pregnant and lactating women were not included in the initial covid19 vaccine clinical trials, but studies were underway. It said data from animal studies and post-introduction surveillance data did not show harmful effects in pregnancy.

The WHO said on its website, “None of the covid19 vaccines authorised, to date, use live viruses, which are more likely to pose risks during pregnancy.”

On June 28, director of women's health Dr Adesh Sirjusingh announced the national immunisation technical advisory group approved Sinopharm for use by breastfeeding mothers, after the WHO’s interim recommendation on May 7.

Deyalsingh said, on Monday, just as there were discussions and recommendations in keeping with international best practices and WHO recommendations regarding breastfeeding mothers, the same would be done for pregnant women.

“Last week I actioned the same process. I asked the Chief Medical Officer to convene the local technical advisory group, under the technical guidance of Dr Adesh Sirjusingh, about the issue of vaccinations, whether it is Pfizer or any other, and pregnancy.

“The technical advisory group made a recommendation, which I read this morning. We are having a roundtable discussion tomorrow (Tuesday) with the stakeholders... And out of that will come a consensus position on the use of the Pfizer vaccine in pregnant women.”

He said if there was consensus at Tuesday’s meeting, a position would be put forward to the public at Wednesday’s covid19 virtual press conference.