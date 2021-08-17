PM pleads with rural communities to get vaccinated

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

The Prime Minister has appealed to people in rural communities to get their covid19 vaccines, adding four districts contribute to the highest numbers of cases in the country.

“Covid19 and its variants are not going to give you a pass because you are in a rural district,” Dr Rowley said on Monday.

He identified four counties that he said are at the forefront of driving the numbers — Victoria, Caroni, St George East and Tobago.

Rowley spoke at the commissioning ceremony of the Chatham Government Primary School.

He said the kind of healthcare required for someone with the virus would not be available as it would for people in urban areas.

He warned people to be careful and avoid becoming a statistic.

Rowley charged that there are enough vaccines in this country for everyone, and that most people dying worldwide from the virus are not vaccinated.

He also encouraged parents to vaccinate their children.

“Every parent is known to want the best for his/her child. What would be our position if we do not protect our children?

“The delta strain, unlike the original virus, is affecting a significant number of young people, people in their prime. The virus is not like a hurricane that people get a notice.”

Like many people, Rowley said he too wants to see covid19 restrictions lifted.

“Many young people want to know if we (Trinidad and Tobago) would be having Carnival next year. What if delta and the Carnival come together? The only difference between the vaccines that we have taken in the past and the one now, is Facebook. It’s Instagram.”