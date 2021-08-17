Pfizer vaccines for Tobago students on Wednesday

Covid19 vaccines. -

The administering of Pfizer vaccines for children over 12 in Tobago will begin on Wednesday at secondary schools throughout the island.

In a press release on Tuesday, the Division of Education, Innovation and Energy said it is handling the rollout in collaboration with the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development.

Students of Scarborough Secondary School and Pentecostal Light and Life Foundation High School will get the first opportunity to take the vaccine on Wednesday. On Thursday the students of Bishop’s High School and Speyside High School will receive their jab, followed by the students of Signal Hill Secondary School on Friday.

The release said that the schedule for other secondary schools will be published subsequently.

The division said primary school students who are eligible for the vaccine will be directed to the secondary school closest to their school.

Parents were advised to register their child/children at the school they attend. Students must be accompanied by one parent or legal guardian, or a relative who is authorised by the parent or guardian.

Parents must have a form of ID and the birth certificate of the child/ward.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only World Health Organisation-approved vaccine for children 12 and over.