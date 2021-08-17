Los Iros residents cry for help, state agencies respond after tornado

Los Iros resident Narmanie Seenathsingh stands in the bedroom of what was his home. Photo by Lincoln Holder

The destructive tornado that swept through Los Iros in Erin on Monday has traumatised residents after they saw roofs, building materials, furniture and appliances “flying in the air like pieces of paper.”

R.E Road residents said most of the debris landed in the sea, which they estimated to be about half a mile away.

Gardener Bobby Ramesar, 63, lost his entire two-bedroom wooden house. He said he was eating pelau on Monday afternoon when he felt the house rocking. When he peeped outside, he saw all the leaves of a coconut tree on one side.

“I say ‘Wait nah, a hairdresser passing here',” he said in front of the remains of his home.

Within seconds, his home of 30 years came crashing down.

“I saw the walls started to come down. The roof was coming down the same time. I dive low. Piece of plywood fell, and it seems it shield me,” Ramesar said.

Of the estimated 20 homes affected, at least seven were destroyed in the agricultural community. Heavy rain and strong winds uprooted several trees and destroyed crops.

Ramesh Bhagwandeen said he was at home when he heard “noises.”

He looked across the road and saw strong winds swirling and ripping apart Ramesar’s house.

He saw several galvanise sheets and rooftops (partial and entire), building materials, and even his ducks and chickens “flying in the air.”

“I lost 13 ducks and three chickens. The galvanise sheets were flying like paper in the air. Some were wrapped on the electrical lines. The two cars in the yard are damaged. Part of my roof is gone.”

A villager, identified only as Chris, went under one of the cars hoping to escape being hit.

Another gardener Narmanie Seenathsingh, 45, said he needs help to rebuild his home.

“What did not get soak went flying away in the area. We (residents) need help. All of my crops damaged. I went out of the road on my bike. When I came back, this was the condition of my house. Everything here is a mess. I do not have a roof.”

His brother Billy, 38, and their mother Soolmalan, 56, live together in a small wooden house which was also destroyed.

“When someone dies, there is a feeling of death in the air. This feels like a death, although no one has died. Do not pray to witness something like this,” a villager said.

Robert Joseph, 53, thanked God for him being alive. Part of his home was destroyed.

CEO of the National Commission for Self Help Ltd (NCSHL) Elroy Julien, La Brea MP Stephen Mc Clashie, councillor Dana O’Neil-Gervias and other officials from the Siparia Regional Corporation visited the site on Tuesday.

Julien said assessments were ongoing and he did not yet have an exact figure of the affected people. He said the disaster relief agencies were on the ground.

On completing the assessment, people will get grants to do repair work to their homes.

These include the minor repair reconstruction, emergency repair reconstruction assistance and development programme grants.

“I have never seen anything like this before. Nonetheless, we are here to assist. I am hopeful that between now and Friday, we will be able to provide the grants,” Julien said.

“We (officials) suspect we will be working here over the next two days to provide the relief that is necessary. The assessments have started. The rain, however, has prohibited the speed we are supposed to be moving.”

Mc Clashie said the various teams on site, including well-wishers and activists, were trying to bring back a level of normalcy to the lives of those affected.

He thanked everyone who has been helping.

“That shows that our institutions are working.”

He said officials from the agriculture ministry are expected to visit on Wednesday.

“I really want to thank some of the local activists who would have sent out videos to show the kind of devastation it had, and which has brought us together."

"To them I say thank you. Now, the work is about restoring people’s lives.”

He is also the Labour Minister.

The bad weather continued up to late Tuesday, and there were reports of strong winds destroying another house.