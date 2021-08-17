Ex-WI manager lauds Seales, Roach after 1st Test win

Former West Indies and TT manager Omar Khan -

OMAR Khan, former Trinidad and Tobago and West Indies cricket team manager, has lauded the efforts of Jayden Seales and Kemar Roach on Sunday, as they guided the WI to a nail-biting one-wicket win over Pakistan in the first Test at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica.

Seales and Roach shared eight wickets as Pakistan were dismissed for 203 in their second innings on Sunday morning. And the pair teamed up with the bat as they produced an unbroken last-wicket partnership of 17 as the West Indies reached their victory target of 168 during the final session of the fourth day.

“I like the fighting spirit and teamwork,” said Khan, during an interview on Monday. “They showed good grit and determination. It is what we want to see in the West Indies cricketers.

“It’s excellent for Jayden Seales who has made his debut this year and has really impressed with his work ethic and his skill level. That augurs well for the future.”

Khan continued, “We still need some work to do on our batting. I think our batting is a little inconsistent. We need to work on those areas.

“Kemar Roach, leading the bowling attack, has always been that stalwart. I don’t think the bowling is an issue. Probably in the spin bowling (area), we need a more effective spinner. But in terms of the fast bowling, with Roach, Jason Holder and Seales, we are in good hands. All and all, it’s good to have a victory. To take a lead in the series is a big plus for us, against Pakistan, who is a tough team.” The pace bowlers, for both teams, took a combined 37, out of the 39 wickets to fall, at Sabina. The other two wickets came via the run-out route.

Asked if he thinks that the WI will need to strengthen the pace bowling department or rely on either left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican or off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall, Khan replied, “It all depends on the wicket.

“I’m sure the technical staff will look at the wicket. This wicket definitely assisted the faster bowlers. For a Test match, you’ll want to have a specialist spinner in your attack. There is always need for that. I don’t see major changes in the West Indies team. (Maybe) you’ll want to bring Cornwall as the specialist spinner.” The batting for both teams was inconsistent, with neither team scoring over 260 in any of their innings. The Barbadian pair of Shai Hope and Shamarh Brooks are the only batsmen, in reserve, in the West Indies’ 17-man squad. “You’ll need to look at the options that are available. Hope has proven his worth and I think he is an option to open the batting,” Khan said.

The Guyana Amazon Warriors manager is hopeful that the victory in the first Test can spur on the team entering the second Test, at Sabina Park, starting on Friday.

“I think the guys should be motivated and full of confidence, going into the second Test match, to continue the momentum and do well.”