Ex ministers Edmund Dillon and Dr Lovell Francis appointed diplomats

New diplomats pose with Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Dr Amery Browne. Vishnu Dhanpaul (from left), Edmund Dillon, Analisa Low, Bruce Lai (acting permanent secretary), Browne, Gerald Greene, and Dr Lovell Francis.

TWO ministers in the first Dr Keith Rowley Government were named as diplomats by Dr Amery Browne, Minister of Foreign and Caricom Affairs, who presented instruments of appointment to five new heads of mission on Tuesday.

Former housing minister and former Point Fortin MP Edmund Dillon has been appointed as Trinidad and Tobago's new ambassador to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

He is a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force and a former Minister of National Security.

In addition, former minister in the Ministry of Education and former Moruga/Tableland MP Dr Lovell Francis will become high commissioner to the Republic of South Africa.

Vishnu Dhanpaul, former permanent secretary in the Ministries of Finance, Energy and Energy Industries and Public Utilities, will be TT's high commissioner to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Former career diplomat Gerard Greene will become ambassador to the Federative Republic of Brazil.

Analisa Low, an international affairs professional, has been named as ambassador to the People’s Republic of China.

Browne informed the newly appointed heads of mission that they will be guided by the Government’s policy framework, in their work to deepen Trinidad and Tobago’s bilateral and multilateral partnerships, as they seek to project and advance the global interests of TT in the international arena.