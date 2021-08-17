Cox promises help for Rancho Quemado landslip survivors

Shaun Boatswain, a neighbour of Christopher Samuel who died on Sunday when a landslip caused a tree to fall on his house, speaks with Newsday hours after the incident. - Marvin Hamilton

Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox said her ministry has reched out to the family of Christopher Samuel who died when a landslip destroyed his home at Ranch Quemado on Sunday.

She told the Newsday representatives spoke to his common-law-wife Alma Archagee on Sunday, but she was too distraught to speak with them.

“I was told she broke down several times while they were talking to her, so a welfare officer has been assigned to her case.

“We have also made contact with other ministries and agencies, such as Self Help, to see what relief we can provide.”

Cox said counselling will also be provided for Archagee and survivors who were in the house when heavy rains caused the land to slip.

Archagee, two of their children, and two grandchildren, were in the house on Sunday morning when a tree was uprooted and fell on the wooden structure, quickening the collapse of the house.

Newsday also spoke with Archagee’s daughter Keisha who said her mother and siblings were staying with her in the interim. The two grandchildren are with their parents.

“She (mother) does not want to speak to anybody. She is just crying nonstop.”

Keisha said an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the Forensic Science Centre.

“His (Samuel’s) mother, who lives in Siparia, is handling the funeral arrangements because his house mash up, so nothing can be done here.”

The landslip was one of four in the La Brea constituency on Sunday caused by the after-effects of Tropical Storm Grace.