CID officer charged with choking wife unconscious

Kellon Emmanuel. - TTPS

A 31-year-old CID detective is expected to appear before a Sangre Grande magistrate on Wednesday charged with assaulting his wife. He allegedly choked her until she was unconscious.

A police statement on Tuesday said he has been ordered to stay 100 metres away from the woman and not speak with her by cell phone.

Kellon Emanuel, of Quash Trace, Sangre Grande, was given the order as part of his station bail granted by Justice of the Peace Carl Dattoo.

Emmanuel has ten years’ service and worked at the Valencia police post .

On Monday he was charged by WPC Arreaza-Joseph of the Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU).

Last Wednesday, while the woman was at a prayer meeting at a friend’s home, her husband allegedly called and threatened her

GBVU detectives investigated the report and Emmanuel was arrested.

The investigation was spearheaded by Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, and supervised by Woman Insp Bacchus and Woman Sgt (acting) Felix of the GBVU.