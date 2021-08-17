Caroni East MP calls for better distribution of Pfizer vaccines

Caroni East MP Dr Rishad Seecheran is calling on Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh to make Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines available to people in rural and heavily populated districts. He called on the minister to review the venues at which these vaccines are being administered.

In a release, Seecheran said the assignment of communities where the Pfizer vaccine could be accessed limited access to a number of people.

“In assigning communities in which the vaccine would be administered, Mr Deyalsingh ignored all the districts of the large and outlying Caroni East electoral constituency. These include Las Lomas, St Helena, Kelly Village, Warrenville, Cunupia, Enterprise, Longdenville, Ravine Sable and Longdenville.

“Thousands of citizens live in these communities, some of whom do not have means of transportation and are being made to travel to Chaguanas to be vaccinated. The minister’s decision to place vaccination sites only in urban communities ignores many population centres of our country.”

Seecharan strongly urged Deyalsingh to critically re-evaluate the designated sites, and to place the vaccines within easier reach of all residents, including those in remote districts.

At the Health Ministry’s media conference on Monday, Deyalsingh said the rollout of the Pfizer vaccination for children would start on Wednesday at 14 mass vaccination sites in Trinidad, while Tobago will have its own set-up.

Deyalsingh said the Divali Nagar site at Chaguanas would not be operational on Wednesday but will be active on Sunday.

He also said the Heliport in Chaguaramas and the Wallerfield Raceway will be drive-through vaccination sites.

Deyalsingh said all children between 12 and 18, regardless of them being in and out of school, or nationality, can be vaccinated. He said there will be no appointment system for them.

Only one parent or guardian should accompany the child to the site (with a form of identification, the child's birth certificate and proof of relationship to the child, for guardians only) so as to avoid overcrowding and maintain physical and social distancing.

Pfizer vaccination sites for children in Trinidad:

• Heliport, Chaguaramas

• COSTAATT City Campus, Dere Street, Port of Spain

• National Academy for the Performing Arts ( NAPA)

• COSTAATT Campus, El Dorado

• El Dorado Wallerfield International Raceway

• Wallerfield Arima

• Larry Gomes Stadium,

• Arima Duranta Gardens Community Centre

• Sangre Grande L'Anse Noire Community Centre, Toco

• Divali Nagar, Uriah Butler Highway, Endeavour (Starting August, 22 from 11am - 6pm)

• Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva

• Pleasantville Technology Centre (MIC), San Fernando

• Hansraj Sumairsingh Multipurpose Complex, Rio Claro

• Mayaro Civic Centre

• National Energy Skills Centre (NESC), La Brea