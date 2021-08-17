Carli Bay fisherfolk get police training after recent attacks

Sgt Temper demonstrates how to use a flare. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

In response to calls by Carli Bay fisherfolk for help in defending themselves from attacks while at sea, the police service has started training them to respond to different situations.

A workshop, led by Sgt David Temper of the Coastal and Riverine Patrol Unit, was held at the Carli Bay fishing facility on Monday. It comes after two fishermen from the area were found dead in July.

On July 19, boat captain Navindra "Tallman" Garib, 30, and Parasram "Brain" Boodoo, 42, an auto painter, went missing after going to fish in the Gulf of Paria from Carli Bay.

One day later, Cedros police found the boat they left in washed ashore in Granville.

Boodoo’s body was found off the Point Lisas port on July 21 while Garib’s body washed ashore in La Brea two days later.

This prompted renewed calls for the intervention of the protective services.

On Monday, Temper showed the fisherfolk how to use life jackets, emergency flares and how to save someone from drowning. He also shared several numbers fisherfolk can call during emergencies.

Insp Harold Taitt said Monday’s session was just a start.

“We understand the (safety) issues you are having. We’re here to give you some tools that you can work with (on your own) and also give you some tools so that you can work with us – the riverine and coastal unit and the coast guard.”

He said training would also be done in other fishing communities.

Taitt said he is working with the relevant authorities to create laws to protect fisherfolk. He did not divulge details.

Snr Supt Christopher Paponette warned the participants about also being vigilant on land.

“Some of us may have seen things happening, or people around the area,” Paponette said as he pleaded with people to report suspicious activities.

He said other fishing communities are facing similar safety issues.

Paponette said talks are being held with National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, DCP McDonald Jacob and DCP Joanne Archie.

Also at the training was the area’s MP Ravi Ratiram who told the fisherfolk he is part of the ongoing conversations and advocating for their interest.

“I am very happy that this new Minister of National Security has accepted the call to meet with fishermen.

“Several commitments have been given and today we are seeing one of those commitments which is the offering of training activities.”

Ratiram said fisherfolk using the Carli Bay facility can expect improved lighting soon.

While the area's fisherfolk were receptive to the advice given, some complained the advice was impractical given some of the infrastructural issues they have.

They said because cellular service in the area is so poor, the numbers they were given to call in the event of an emergency will be useless.