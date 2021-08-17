A failure to promote pan on world day

Redemption Sound Setters Steel Pan Orchestra. Photo by David Reid - DAVID REID

THE EDITOR: Are we ever appreciative of our unique achievements? Seems not. This is prompted by the lack of anything on the occasion of World Pan Day as observed on August 11. The only musical invention in the 20th century, totally TT, sees not a note from Pan Trinbago when we should expect worldwide acclaim.

The deafening silence from the people in the pan organisation leads me to think they believe there is no money in it for them. They appear lacking in vision, totally void of ideas, apathetic and dull. Leadership as well as followers should take blame for this failure, not seeking to ever suggest that the pandemic is the cause of their inaction.

We lost an opportunity to sell our invention on the world stage. Pan is growing worldwide while we sit idly by We may find one day we are not acknowledged as the inventors. Planning in recognition of the pan must start now lest we find one year later there has been another lost chance. Totally reactive is the result of failure to effectively plan.

The declaration of pan as the national instrument by former PM Patrick Manning gave it due status. It was brilliant on his part.

That in itself should see due observance of World Pan Day in our country. Imagine Jamaica on a world reggae day.

We have failed on this occasion but must learn from it. Pan Trinbago should be aware of this and not allow it to happen again. We too, as a nation, must insist on due observance.

Let's not hope to regret again next World Pan Day.

As Dr Leroy Calliste (Stalin) would remind, play one for pan, please.

LENNOX SIRJUESINGH

co-ordinator

Patriotic Organisation of Trinbago