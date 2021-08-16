Yannic Cariah hits 94 in drawn Red Force trial match

EXPERIENCED TT Red Force batsman Yannic Cariah struck 94 as the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force cricket trial match between Team A and Team B, which was originally carded as a three-day affair, ended in a drawn result after the fourth day at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on Saturday.

Team B, who closed play on Friday at 209 runs for five wickets, in response to Team A's 362, were dismissed for 290 with Cariah (186 balls, seven boundaries) offering lone resistance with the bat. Fellow left-hander Leonardo Julien topscored with 110 (164 balls, 17 fours and a six).

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre claimed 3/47, Tion Webster 2/46 and Avinash Mahabirsingh 2/60.

In their second turn at the crease, Team A finished on 161/7 with captain Isaiah Rajah hitting 50 (65 balls, eight fours) and Webster 33. Off-spinner Bryan Charles took 4/28 for Team B.