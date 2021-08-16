UWI Open Campus appoints former planning minister as acting deputy principal

Dr Emily Gaynor Dick-Forde, Deputy Principal (Ag.), The UWI Open Campus. PHOTO COURTESY UWI OPEN CAMPUS

THE UWI Open Campus has appointed Dr Emily Gaynor Dick-Forde as its acting deputy principal.

A release on Friday said Dick-Forde, who has served at UWI for over 28 years, commenced her new role on August 1.

UWI Open Campus interim principal Dr Francis O Severin congratulated Dick-Forde on her appointment, saying, “I warmly congratulate her and I know that this appointment is for her, simply another opportunity to serve her alma mater, which she truly loves.”

“...I am indeed gratified that we have the support, energy, wisdom, frankness, integrity and tenacity that Dr Dick-Forde brings to the post of Deputy Principal.”

Dick-Forde said a quote in the The Leadership Challenge (Kouzes, James M.; Posner, Barry Z) which says, ‘Accepting the leadership challenge requires practice, reflection, humility, and commitment to making a difference,’ best captures her focus to serve the students and staff of the Open Campus and the wider UWI.

“After 28 years of service to the UWI, I feel blessed to be invited at this time to support Principal Severin as he serves as interim principal at this critical moment for The UWI Open Campus for the academic year 2021/2022.”

Dick-Forde has worn many hats throughout her career including serving as a government senator and minister of planning, housing and the environment from 2007 to 2010.