Tunapuna man to go on trial for 2010 murder

A TUNAPUNA man will go soon on trial for a 2010 murder once preliminary issues relating to his indictment are sorted out.

Anthony “Bussa” Contrera, of Straker Lane, appeared virtually before Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds on Monday, charged with the murder of a security guard at a casino in Curepe on January 18, 2010.

He was not immediately arraigned as issues relating to witnesses as well as his indictment were raised during the hearing.

Contrera and three others were also charged with a string of robbery and firearm-related offences arising out of the alleged incident.

Ramsumair-Hinds pointed out that although the murder indictment was before her and Contrera opted for a judge-only trial, he would be subjected to a second trial on the other indictment which involved the others.

She asked attorneys for the State as well as the defence to consider having Contrera face all the charges in one trial before her or possibly having both matters heard together. The Public Defenders Department, which is also defending Contrera, will also contact the accused in the other matter to get instructions from them if possible.

“It may involve two distinct possibility: a trial of more than one person or a severance (of the indictment)... It is important enough to take a pause,” the judge said.

On Wednesday, depending on the discussions, Contrera is likely to be arraigned and his trial for murder will begin.

“The court does not like the wasting of time, but this is not a waste to pause to resolve the issue,” Ramsumair-Hinds said.

Contrera is represented by public defenders Whitney Franklin and Darryl Douglas. State attorneys Anju Bhola and Sophia Sandy-Smith are prosecuting.

It is alleged Contrera and other persons robbed a Curepe casino, killing a security guard in the process. A gun and large quantity of cash were also allegedly stolen.