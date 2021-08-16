Tornado strikes Los Iros

Los Iros residents salvage what they can after a tornado destroyed their homes on Monday. Photo courtesy Jerry David of the ODPM

THE agricultural community of Los Iros was shaken by a tornado around 3 pm on Monday, uprooting trees and lifting the roofs and walls of six homes and four structures used by farmers at Iere Road.

This comes one day after bad weather caused multiple landslips in the La Brea constituency, including one which claimed the life of Rancho Quemado resident Christopher Samuel.

A heavy downpour which came with the unusual phenomenon on Monday afternoon also soaked household furniture and appliances as residents screamed in fear trying to save their own lives.

Senior disaster management coordinator Jerry David confirmed that what appeared to be a tornado affected six homes. He said there were no fatalities or injuries.

David said while the tornado-like phenomenon is unusual for Trinidad and Tobago, “we have had it before. We had one last year which twisted the roof of a big house, and we had one in San Juan last year as well.”

He said galvanise sheeting and some rafters were blown off during Monday’s incident.

“Some of the walls of the houses were also impacted, and the rain caused some water logging of mattresses and furniture.”

David said the disaster management unit (DMU) of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) was immediately on the ground providing mattresses and tarpaulins.

“Some of the residents have already begun to repair their roofs. Those who could not replace their roof for the night, with the tarpaulin we provided, are staying with friends and relatives.”

He said, in such close-knit communities people don’t go to shelters but would stay by neighbours, friends and relatives until they can do repairs for themselves.

David said the DMU has done its damage assessment and needs analysis and will provide letters for the families to take to the National Commission for Self Help, Habitat for Humanity and whatever agency can assist.

“We will also write letters for them to go to Social Development and Family Services, for those who lost furniture and other household stuff, for a financial grant.”

On the state of the housing stock in the country, David said he has always lamented that not only in economically depressed communities, but throughout the country, houses are not properly secured.

“Even in built-up areas, people keep putting up roofs and not properly securing the four corners of the homes with ring beams.”

La Brea MP and Labour Minister Stephen Mc Clatchie, in whose constituency Los Iros falls, said he will be visiting the area on Tuesday morning.

He said the incident was regrettable and unfortunate in the aftermath of Sunday's bad weather which claimed the life of Rancho Quemado resident Christopher Samuel.

David said his team, along with the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) which was on the ground on Monday, and other agencies, will also visit the site on Tuesday morning.