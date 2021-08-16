Tobago parents contacted for Pfizer vaccine approval

Education Secretary Marslyn Melville-Jack -

THA Secretary of Education Marslyn Melville-Jack said parents in Tobago have been contacted to request their approval for administering Pfizer covid19 vaccines to their children.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only World Health Organisation-approved vaccine for children 12 an over.

On Monday, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the vaccination programme for secondary school students will be rolled out on Wednesday across 14 sites in Trinidad.

He said Tobago will have its own set-up.

Contacted for an update on the Tobago situation, Melville-Jack said a plan is currently being worked out.

“The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development in collaboration with Division of Education, Innovation and Energy is currently in the process of rolling​​ out a vaccination plan. But parents have already been contacted by Principals to give their approval for their children to be vaccinated,” she said.

The Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development on Monday said 16,070 people have received at least one dose of a covid19 vaccine while 11,047 people received their two jabs.