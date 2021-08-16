Shoppers flock to San Fernando as retail sector reopens

People lined up outside Courts on High Street, San Fernando as the retail sector re-opened for business after being closed for three months. Photo by Lincoln Holder

Shoppers rushed back to San Fernando on Monday as non-essential retailers reopened after more than three months.

Many people were on High Street searching for items on the first day of the reopening.

For the first time in months, there was traffic congestion and a strong police presence.

At Standard Distributors Ltd, Ian Gall and his wife Nazia were looking to buy a new washing machine. The South Oropouche couple said theirs was no longer functioning.

“About two months ago, the machine died. We had to wash clothes with our hands,” Gall said.

His wife added, “We were really looking forward to the reopening so we could come and buy one.”

At Courts, scores of people lined up and waited for their turn to enter the building.

One man said he bought a TV “just before the last lockdown” but had not yet collected it.

Inside, many people were looking at the TV section.

Several street vendors greeted one another, saying they were happy to be out.

In April, the government closed the sector to control the spread of covid19.