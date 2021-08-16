San Juan man charged for 2018 murder

Joshua Daniel St George, 25, was arrested and charged for the 2018 murder of D'Abadie playwright Gregory Singh. PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A 25-year-old San Juan man is the second person charged for the 2018 murder of theatre producer Gregory Singh.

A police media release on Monday reported that Joshua Daniel St George was charged by homicide investigators on Friday after they received advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on Friday.

St George was arrested in Felicity last Wednesday by members of the Chaguanas Gang Intelligence Unit .

Investigations were supervised by ASP Lindon Douglas of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region II and charges laid by WPC Timothy.

The first suspect, Ricardo Randell Clarke, was charged on September 25, 2018 for Singh's murder.

An autopsy concluded Singh died from ligature strangulation.