Prisons Commissioner discharged from hospital after shooting self in leg

Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan has been discharged from hospital after being treated for a gunshot wound to his right leg.

An official police report, Pulchan shot himself by accident on Saturday night when he tried to holster his pistol but slipped and fell while at the commissioner's quarters at Golden Grove Road, Arouca.

He was taken to Medical Associates, where he was treated.

Northern Division police went to his quarters, where they found and seized a spent shell.

Police said on Monday Pulchan was discharged and allowed to return home.

They also said an investigator in the incident has not been appointed as yet, but believed it would most likely be a senior police officer.

Newsday tried unsuccessfully to contact Pulchan.