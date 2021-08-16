Popular photographer Butch Limchoy dies

Russell “Butch” Limchoy makes an adjustment to his camera during a photoshoot. - PHOTO COURTESY SARITA RAMPERSAD

Noted local photographer, Russell “Butch” Limchoy of Butch Photography died on Saturday morning.

Photographer Damian Luk Pat told Sunday Newsday Limchoy was a family friend and family photographer so he knew Limchoy “since I know myself.” They also resembled each other and had similar builds so people often mistook him for Butch or for a member of his family. And he considered Limchoy family.

To him, Limchoy’s death was a shock.

“Being overweight he was always battling with some sort of ailment but he was getting those things under control and he was walking again, he was getting better. I honestly don’t know what happened.”

Luk Pat said he always loved photography. Butch recommended the right camera to buy and taught him lighting, how to do studio photography, respect for clients, about professionalism, and more.

“You see a lot of Butch’s work in my work even though I now have my own style. But at least I can continue his legacy as a photographer.”

He said Limchoy was a foodie, was great with children, was honest, straightforward, respectful, and willing to teach those who wanted to learn.

Photographer and writer, Mark Lyndersay, met Limchoy in the mid-1980’s when Limchoy had a background in banking, but was interested in learning more about photography.

He recalled Limchoy was the first winner of the Photographic Industries Association’s photography competition, which earned him a week of training at the Professional Photographers of America (PPA) academy at Winona.

“That set him on a course to specialising in portraiture and weddings, which the PPA championed.

“To his credit, he brought some of what he learned back to share with association members and put us in touch with his lecturer, Greg Stangl.”

Limchoy went on to have a long career as a portrait, glamour, fashion, food and wedding photographer, and during the 1990’s was one of the leading wedding photographers in the local business.

He also inspired three of his younger family members to become photographers and always offered advice and guidance to young photographers who asked for help.

“By the turn of the century, the combination of a sudden shift from traditional film techniques to digital, an influx of new photographers with digital cameras and his own health challenges gave him a lower profile in the local photography landscape.

“But Butch, always personable and charming, inspired loyalty in his former clients, who would bring their children to him to be photographed and eventually to capture their weddings. For many, a photographer was Butch Limchoy and nobody else.”

Lyndersay added that a long-term arrangement with the Harts Carnival band endured well into the 2000’s as did his work photographing the Marionettes in concert.

Friend and fellow photographer, Antony Scully, who knew Limchoy for 12 years said Limchoy was ill for the past several months. Details of his death were not available.

“He had his own home but since he wasn’t doing too well he was staying with family. I spoke to him on Thursday and he was doing a lot better. He was in good spirits the last few months so this (his death) was unexpected.”

Scully said Limchoy was a perfectionist in his craft and was generous with his knowledge, teaching most of the local photographers today some aspect of photography.

When Scully had difficulty finding information about photography, Limchoy would help him. So much so that he said Limchoy taught him a lot of what he knows.

Scully also hosted workshops and seminars and Butch was usually willing to be one of the facilitators.

He said at one point Limchoy was the person to contact to photograph beauty queens. He also excelled at photography and styling when it came to Carnival, portraits, food, weddings, and studio shoots. Yet, he was also willing to learn more and would attend some of those workshops and seminars.

He also described Limchoy as inventive and creative. If Limchoy did not have an accessory or device he would create his own version of it, make his own props, and would visualise his shots and put it on paper before he picked up his camera.

“Butch had a way of capturing people, their inner self, something about the person, not just a picture of the person.

“He would capture people on the stage for Carnival and there was just something extra about them. His photos had soul. There was something deeper in his photos compared to the ones you see around today.”