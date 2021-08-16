Policeman dies in Cedros accident

PC Dymon Billy

A 24-year-old policeman died in an accident in Cedros on Sunday night.

PC Dymon Billy died at the Point Fortin hospital around 11 pm.

A police report said at about 8. 50pm, Billy was driving his white Isuzu pick-up truck on the Southern Main Road in Cedros.

The road was wet, and near Limefield Road, the truck skidded and crashed into a ditch.

Passers-by called the police and ambulance personnel. Billy was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

No one else was injured.

Billy was last posted at the Fyzabad police station. His colleagues said he recently bought a house in Bamboo Village in Cedros. He moved in on August 1 and was from the Erin district.

“He was one of the best officers, a real nice fellow,” a colleague said.

Cpl Chase is leading investigations.