PNM Women’s League supports PM's call to vaccinate children

Dr Keith Rowley -

The PNM's National Women's League is backing the Prime Minister's call for all parents to have their children vaccinated if eligible. Dr Rowley made the call during a press briefing on Saturday as the government prepares to rollout a vaccination programme for children 12 years and older after receiving a donation of over 300,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the US last week.

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only one approved for use in children under 18 years old by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

With three children diagnosed with the virus and being treated in the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA), Dr Rowley urged parents not to subject their children to death by refusing to get them vaccinated.

There have been a number of dissenting voices in the education sector to vaccinating children. Rowley also called on the members of the clergy not to dissuade their flock, but encourage them to get vaccinated

In a media release on Sunday, the league joined with Rowley in his appeal for parents to make appointments for their eligible children to receive the vaccine in order to ensure that classes could physically resume in September. The appointment system is being set up by the Ministry of Education.

“The Women’s League applauds the Prime Minister for seeking the best interest of the children of Trinidad and Tobago and showing once again what caring and responsible leadership is all about.

“The league wishes to express its gratitude to the Prime Minister in his efforts to secure the Pfizer vaccine for our nation’s children so that our young people may be protected against the covid 19 virus.

“The Pfizer vaccine is the only WHO approved vaccine for use among adolescents.

"The League further applauds the efforts of the Dr Nyan- Gadsby Dolly, Minister of Education and Lisa Morris Julian, Minister in the Ministry of Education, for working towards creating a safe environment for our young people.”