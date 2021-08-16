Penal PowerGen covid19 vaccination site opens late owing to floods

File photo by Marvin Hamilton. -

Flooding over the weekend meant the covid19 mass vaccination site in Penal was expected to open from noon on Monday.

A statement from the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) on Monday morning said people with second-dose appointments from 8 am-12 pm will have them rescheduled.

SWRHA staff members will accommodate them the next day from 8 am-12 noon at the PowerGen facility in Syne Village.

SWRHA encourages people to call its customer care centre at 877-9742 for service assistance.