Olympian Tyra Gittens gets engaged

Olympian Tyra Gittens and her fiance Donavan Spotsville. PHOTO COURTESY TYRA GITTENS -

Olympic long jump finalist Tyra Gittens, 23, is getting married to engineer Donavan Spotsville.

Gittens announced her engagement in a Twitter post on Monday.

"I just got engaged to my best friend," she wrote.

Gittens and Spotsville were having dinner at a restaurant when he went down on his knee and popped the question.

Gittens made her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games and placed tenth.

The Texas A&M athlete, primarily a heptathlete, recently told Newsday she had some tough decisions to make – whether to specialise in long jump or continue to challenge in the heptathlon.

Gittens is the national long-jump record holder.

Video courtesy Tyra Gittens