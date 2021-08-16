Olympian Tyra Gittens gets engaged
Olympic long jump finalist Tyra Gittens, 23, is getting married to engineer Donavan Spotsville.
Gittens announced her engagement in a Twitter post on Monday.
"I just got engaged to my best friend," she wrote.
Gittens and Spotsville were having dinner at a restaurant when he went down on his knee and popped the question.
Gittens made her Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games and placed tenth.
The Texas A&M athlete, primarily a heptathlete, recently told Newsday she had some tough decisions to make – whether to specialise in long jump or continue to challenge in the heptathlon.
Gittens is the national long-jump record holder.
Video courtesy Tyra Gittens
