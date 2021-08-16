Nervous reopening for Tobago retail stores

There were long lines at Payless in Gulf City Mall, Lowlands on Monday as people rushed to get new footwear, after the Prime Minister lifted restrictions on all retail outlets. - David Reid

Shoes were a hot seller on Monday as customers flocked to retail stores in Tobago after more than three months of closure.

Although business was thriving at some stores, a few at Gulf City Mall, Lowlands and Port Mall, Scarborough remained closed.

At Lowlands Mall, the hustle and bustle was evident as many people walked along the aisles heading to the various stores that were open.

The owner of Lace Fantasy, Leeray Harris, said while she was happy to reopen her business to the public, “I feel uneasy.”

She explained that the presence of the delta variant on the island could cause the sector to return to a closed status.

“It really is a wait-and-see. Of course, you have the delta variant, which is here, more or less."

Three cases of the more virulent variant have been confirmed in Trinidad to date.

"You have such high vaccine hesitancy," she added, explaining that this led to "the kind of feeling that (it) is inevitable that things are going to shut down again and pretty soon.”

She said the mall's management has given tenants discounts and waivers as they grappled with the fallout of the pandemic.

“They have given us some consideration – we are not paying the full rent, thank God. When I spoke with Mr Hadeed (the mall's management) – they are willing to work with us, if it is we’re willing to work with them – that kind of scenario. So we are thankful.”

She said this enabled many of the stores to reopen.

Another store owner, speaking on the condition of anonymity, urged other retail operators and owners to use this time to encourage their employees to get vaccinated, adding on her own behalf: “I want to appeal to the employees – get vaccinated.”

She added that the same is expected from members of the public who intend to shop at these businesses.

“We are aware that school is going to open soon, so as parents and guardians you want to go to shoes stores, clothes stores and even the bookstores. As customers, you have a duty to get vaccinated. Protect yourself as much as you can.”

As Payless Shoes Source opened, scores of people were already standing in line to get in, but, the store followed protocol, allowing only a certain number of shoppers inside at a time. As they went in, customers were asked to sanitise their hands and check their temperatures.

At Courts, scores of people lined up and waited for their turn to enter.

One woman said she bought a refrigerator before the lockdown but was unable to collect it, Many others were seen consulting with customer service representatives.

One woman said, “I was really looking forward to this reopening, I have a few stuff to pick up, hence I came out to get them.”

At Detour, there was was a constant line at the cash register.

In Scarborough, at Shopaholics at the Port Mall, women said they were shopping for work shoes.

“We’re looking for the deals – after three months of closure, are they going to sell us at full price? They are looking for the sales as well.”